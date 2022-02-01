Proposed legislation restricting teachers’ discussion of race needs to be recognized for what it is: pure propaganda and attempted voter manipulation. “Critical race theory” is utterly irrelevant other than as a propaganda tool. The honest discussion of history is really at stake, including the abominations of slavery, lynchings, and state-sanctioned segregation and racial discrimination. Yes, these topics will make students uncomfortable, as they should. However, the students will handle this just fine. It’s the “afraid of their shadow” adults that can’t handle it.

Message to our Republican leaders: your grandchildren and their children will likely live, work and vote in jurisdictions where the minority has become the majority. Please have the vision to recognize that this type of legislation will suppress honest discussion of racial issues for only a very limited time, and those future generations will then have to confront them.