Georgia’s anti-CRT bills would bind facts, lead to ignorance
I had to google “Wall Street Massacre,” thanks to the TV show “The Watchmen.” It was news, however old, despite college completion.
Research unearthed more facts, tying our ancestors to Georgia’s plantation South, Articles of Secession and crimes, including a backyard lynching in Madison, just 16 years before my grandmother was born. For generations, forefathers were Baptist preachers.
A second trial just ended in Brunswick in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery.
Time and eternity prove humans sin; that’s precisely why history must be factually taught. Our consciences must be goaded to action and purpose as we strive for a better democracy.
How can Americans champion democracy anywhere if we undermine it here with content censorship, historical revision, allowing persistent ignorance? We must live as straight arrows for equity and justice, for all.
Tell legislators to abandon these “CRT” bills. Don’t let them bind facts, and teachers, with fear, evolving into ignorance and hate.
ELLEN HARRISON, JASPER, RETIRED EDUCATOR
Arbery verdict doesn’t prove entire country racist
Let me get this straight. According to Leonard Pitts Jr., “U.S. still a racist country? Issue faces a Georgia jury,” (Opinion, Feb. 20), America is a racist country. And a jury in a hate-crime case deciding that Ahmaud Arbery’s white killers killed Arbery because he was Black will, for Leonard Pitts, prove he is correct about America? Hmmm. But as Pitts points out, that 12-person jury contains eight white people. So if America is racist, wouldn’t a jury, two-thirds of which are white, be unable to convict the three killers of a hate crime against Arbery? And yet, in Pitts’ world, a guilty verdict would not only prove the guilt of the three defendants but also of the entire country.
The country does have racist individuals. The country also has stupid individuals. Does the fact there are some stupid people make this a stupid country? Mr. Pitts, if consistent, would have to say, “Yes.”
GREGORY MARSHALL, MARIETTA