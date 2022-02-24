How can Americans champion democracy anywhere if we undermine it here with content censorship, historical revision, allowing persistent ignorance? We must live as straight arrows for equity and justice, for all.

Tell legislators to abandon these “CRT” bills. Don’t let them bind facts, and teachers, with fear, evolving into ignorance and hate.

ELLEN HARRISON, JASPER, RETIRED EDUCATOR

Arbery verdict doesn’t prove entire country racist

Let me get this straight. According to Leonard Pitts Jr., “U.S. still a racist country? Issue faces a Georgia jury,” (Opinion, Feb. 20), America is a racist country. And a jury in a hate-crime case deciding that Ahmaud Arbery’s white killers killed Arbery because he was Black will, for Leonard Pitts, prove he is correct about America? Hmmm. But as Pitts points out, that 12-person jury contains eight white people. So if America is racist, wouldn’t a jury, two-thirds of which are white, be unable to convict the three killers of a hate crime against Arbery? And yet, in Pitts’ world, a guilty verdict would not only prove the guilt of the three defendants but also of the entire country.

The country does have racist individuals. The country also has stupid individuals. Does the fact there are some stupid people make this a stupid country? Mr. Pitts, if consistent, would have to say, “Yes.”

GREGORY MARSHALL, MARIETTA