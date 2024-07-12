‘Preserving Democracy’ starts by being responsible citizen
Preserving Democracy ranked third on the AJC Top Issues Poll, with 14% of the responses indicating it was the biggest influence when voting for president (“For voters in Georgia, these issues matter most,” AJC, July 8).
What is “preserving democracy”? Is it defending our overrun borders? Is it ensuring the people who vote are who they say they are? Is it prosecuting violent criminals that threaten life and property? Is it having a military capable of waging a two-front war? Is it ensuring women are treated fairly in athletic competitions?
Preserving democracy to me means being a responsible citizen. Paying your bills. Raising your children to be good people. Getting a good education. Living the “golden rule” and helping others when you can.
Preserving democracy is not found in violent, destructive demonstrations, lying to the public to retain political power or false accusations meant to besmirch an opponent.
If you really want to preserve democracy, vote for honest, responsible people — if you can find any!
JOHN MCNAMEE, ALPHARETTA
Who will tell Biden to hand over the keys?
It is time for the responsible adults in the room to tell President Joe Biden he can no longer drive. Russia, Iran and China aren’t going to schedule world crises between 9 and 4 Washington time; we must have a president who can perform the duties of the office for the next four years.
It doesn’t matter how much you like Biden or how long a track record of service he has; it is about the good of the nation (and the world). It wasn’t fun when we had to take the car keys away from my father; it won’t be fun to take them from Biden. But it is necessary, and it is time.
Which of our representatives and senators will be one of the responsible adults in the room? Which one will tell Biden that it is time for him to step aside?
LESLIE BROOKS, DUNWOODY