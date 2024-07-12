Preserving democracy to me means being a responsible citizen. Paying your bills. Raising your children to be good people. Getting a good education. Living the “golden rule” and helping others when you can.

Preserving democracy is not found in violent, destructive demonstrations, lying to the public to retain political power or false accusations meant to besmirch an opponent.

If you really want to preserve democracy, vote for honest, responsible people — if you can find any!

JOHN MCNAMEE, ALPHARETTA

Who will tell Biden to hand over the keys?

It is time for the responsible adults in the room to tell President Joe Biden he can no longer drive. Russia, Iran and China aren’t going to schedule world crises between 9 and 4 Washington time; we must have a president who can perform the duties of the office for the next four years.

It doesn’t matter how much you like Biden or how long a track record of service he has; it is about the good of the nation (and the world). It wasn’t fun when we had to take the car keys away from my father; it won’t be fun to take them from Biden. But it is necessary, and it is time.

Which of our representatives and senators will be one of the responsible adults in the room? Which one will tell Biden that it is time for him to step aside?

LESLIE BROOKS, DUNWOODY