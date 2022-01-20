Learning to listen across divides must start with people of faith
I enjoyed the Voices page essay on the need to be right. Some time ago, I learned about epistemological humility and its role in adult learning. Without the ability to say, “…but I could be wrong,” it is impossible to learn and change. However, with that ability, we can take in new facts and points of view.
Learning to admit that I can be wrong allows me to have meaningful conversations, new understanding and sometimes change my mind.
This year, to help people of faith in Georgia listen across divides, the Georgia Interfaith Public Policy Center will bring together rural and urban faith leaders from across the state. It will be a space for rare dialogue across differences and teach skills so faith leaders can have those conversations back in their communities.
If Georgia is to learn and grow together, rather than perish as fools, we must start with humble listening.
ARCHDEACON CAROLE MADDUX, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR GEORGIA INTERFAITH PUBLIC POLICY CENTER
Georgia’s performance politics in full swing this year
You’re an ignorant idiot, according to Gov. Brian Kemp and the majority in the Georgia legislature. Performance politics is in full swing this election year, premised on one clear belief: you’re a fool, and political leaders fully expect you to prove it by getting foam-at-the-mouth excited by their heroic responses to issues they know do not exist. Let’s outlaw non-citizen voting — which is illegal in Georgia. Outlaw CRT in public classrooms — where it is not and never has been taught. Let’s suppress the vote to eliminate election fraud — which did not happen in Georgia. As my grandfather used to say, if these liars had any sense, they’d be dangerous. But they think you’ll elect them to represent you despite their dishonor, fanning of foolish fears and fantasies and utter disrespect for your intelligence because, after all, according to them, you’re an ignorant idiot.
ZACH ETHERIDGE, ATLANTA