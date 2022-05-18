This was a preacher’s statement. It wasn’t “somebody,” it was the availability of information designed to warp young minds.

Hate is not the driving factor here, even though the media would have us believe it. The driving factor is a group of individuals who love and promote disunity for profit. They are paid and encouraged to drive wedges between the races: And it works really well.

Even the “president” is taken in by the ruse. He is also using hate to disguise his failure to lead. The “stain” is on the misfits who take advantage of impressionable young people.

JACK FRANKLIN, CONYERS