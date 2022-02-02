For all who believe in democracy, make sure you’re ready to vote
American politics today are in the midst of a radical shift away from democratic rules and traditions that have guided our country for centuries.
An anti-democratic movement is making progress by changing laws in multiple states to determine future election results. Justifying changes with blatantly false statements claiming the 2020 election was stolen.
To counter this anti-democratic movement, citizens must register to vote, check to ensure they haven’t been purged from voter rolls, make sure their information on file is correct and know the location of their voting precinct before the elections in March. Go to sos.ga.gov/elections to take care of all of the aforementioned.
It will take voters who believe in democracy and are uncomfortable with giving more power to politicians involved with this anti-democratic movement to get us back to the rules and traditions that have made the U.S.A. the envy of the free world.
Make February the month you make sure you are ready to vote in 2022.
PEGGY PERKINS, WINDER
Candidates Miller and Purdue keep false election fraud narratives alive
I’m so impressed by both Butch Miller’s (candidate for Lt. Governor) and David Purdue’s (candidate for Governor) promises to “secure our elections and punish the cheaters”. They also ensure that “anyone who tries to interfere with our elections will be arrested and prosecuted” (Perdue’s Jan. 19 announcement).
A statewide hand recount, a statewide machine recount, a signature match audit for absentee ballots in Cobb County, a review of 1,000 “pristine” absentee ballots in Fulton County and several other investigations into “fraud” have turned up nothing. The lack of evidence for election fraud must mean Miller and Purdue will support punishing, arresting and prosecuting Donald Trump if he is indicted for his pressure on Raffensperger to “find 11,781 votes.” That sure sounded like cheating to me, and it was caught on tape.
Mr. Miller and Mr. Purdue - this is beyond ridiculous. Enough is enough. Stop lying to the people you supposedly want to serve.
PAM WOODLEY, ATLANTA