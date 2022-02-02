Make February the month you make sure you are ready to vote in 2022.

PEGGY PERKINS, WINDER

Candidates Miller and Purdue keep false election fraud narratives alive

I’m so impressed by both Butch Miller’s (candidate for Lt. Governor) and David Purdue’s (candidate for Governor) promises to “secure our elections and punish the cheaters”. They also ensure that “anyone who tries to interfere with our elections will be arrested and prosecuted” (Perdue’s Jan. 19 announcement).

A statewide hand recount, a statewide machine recount, a signature match audit for absentee ballots in Cobb County, a review of 1,000 “pristine” absentee ballots in Fulton County and several other investigations into “fraud” have turned up nothing. The lack of evidence for election fraud must mean Miller and Purdue will support punishing, arresting and prosecuting Donald Trump if he is indicted for his pressure on Raffensperger to “find 11,781 votes.” That sure sounded like cheating to me, and it was caught on tape.

Mr. Miller and Mr. Purdue - this is beyond ridiculous. Enough is enough. Stop lying to the people you supposedly want to serve.

PAM WOODLEY, ATLANTA