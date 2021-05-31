Readers Write

Delta Airlines has condemned Georgia’s new election integrity law which is actually similar to such laws in half of the other states. If Delta wants to move its headquarters out of Georgia, the people of the state have a new tag line: “We Are Ready When You Are.”

Coca-Cola is also condemning Georgia’s new law. If Coke wants to go somewhere else, a proper slogan for voters in the state is “Things Go Better Without Coke.”

Major League Baseball has shown contempt for the new reasonable and fair election process by pulling the 2021 All Star Game from the Braves stadium in Atlanta. The “Field of Dreams” in Atlanta has become the “Field of Nightmares.”

There are no longer any politically-free sports entertainment venues other than college football. Fans just looking for fun and escapism through sports are concerned about the shrinking number of choices in their lives.

JOEL SMITH, JONESBORO

Does governor really believe in personal choice?

Gov. Brian Kemp clearly stated that he continues to urge all Georgians to get vaccinated he joins other Republican led states in restricting the use of vaccine passports. He states that vaccination is a personal decision between each citizen and medical professional. Not the state government. Does he feel the same way about abortion?

STEVE GORDON, STONE MOUNTAIN

Congress should pass the H.R. 40 reparations act

It’s time to pass H.R. 40, the Commission to Study and Develop Reparations Proposals for African-Americans Act.

I feel we won’t make progress on rectifying inequality until we acknowledge the wrongs we, as a nation, have committed. H.R. 40 is the first step toward such an acknowledgment. This bill sets up a commission to determine the impact of slavery and discrimination and make recommendations to congress. The commission would examine the extent to which federal and state governments have supported the institution of slavery. It would also review laws that discriminated against African Americans from the Civil War to the present. Contrary to what some people say, H.R. 40 does not discuss money but focuses on appropriate remedies to redress the harm inflicted on Black Americans.

I urge our congressional representatives and senators to support the passage of H.R. 40.

TOM WADE, AUSTELL