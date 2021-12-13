Job seekers shouldn’t be penalized for pandemic unemployment
I have read with interest several recent articles about staffing shortages, including one “Why millions of job seekers still aren’t getting hired now” excerpted from the Washington Post. That article contains some interesting data. For example, “Ninety percent of major employers use automated screening of job applications, according to a study.” In the same article, “Nearly half of employers say they quickly reject candidates who haven’t worked in more than six months, according to a recent Harvard Business School study.” And also, that article references so many women (primarily) who left their employment to care for children during the pandemic (Zoom schooling, etc.). So, if employers realize that so many were unemployed for six months or more due to the pandemic, it makes sense that they change the parameters on their robots screening applicants and drop the six-month gap in employment as a reason to reject applicants.
GAIL VAIL, GREENSBORO
Rent moratorium was unneeded welfare program
There shouldn’t have been a moratorium in the first place. Folks that can’t or won’t pay their rent will find something to use as an excuse: COVID was handy this time. The result was that money was taken from producers and given to non-producers. That’s the way welfare works. That’s the way Biden wants to run the country -- expand and increase welfare for those who chose to live in poverty, then live in poverty and bring more children here to live in poverty. Promising to support those that live in poverty will win elections. Biden is in the White House. No big surprise.
What to do? Increase the debt level and print more money -- planned obsolescence.
Our problems began when Bill Clinton defeated Bob Dole in 1996 and brought Hillary into the White House.
JACK FRANKLIN, CONYERS