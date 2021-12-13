I have read with interest several recent articles about staffing shortages, including one “Why millions of job seekers still aren’t getting hired now” excerpted from the Washington Post. That article contains some interesting data. For example, “Ninety percent of major employers use automated screening of job applications, according to a study.” In the same article, “Nearly half of employers say they quickly reject candidates who haven’t worked in more than six months, according to a recent Harvard Business School study.” And also, that article references so many women (primarily) who left their employment to care for children during the pandemic (Zoom schooling, etc.). So, if employers realize that so many were unemployed for six months or more due to the pandemic, it makes sense that they change the parameters on their robots screening applicants and drop the six-month gap in employment as a reason to reject applicants.

GAIL VAIL, GREENSBORO