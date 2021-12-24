Luckovich: Biden is not Santa Claus

Mike Luckovich, Editorial, Dec. 12, portrays Senators Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema as disobedient reindeer stopping Santa Joe Biden from delivering a sleigh full of goodies to the U.S. Does Mr. Luckovich understand where these goodies come from? They are not gifts from Santa Biden to the masses. Rather, current and future taxpayers would be footing the massive bill. Further, according to the Congressional Budget Office’s recent scoring of the Build Back Better bill without the Democrats’ accounting manipulations, this bill could add $3 trillion to the deficit over 10 years. These wasteful goodies, along with the rest of the staggering national debt, ultimately will be paid by our children and their descendants.

Overall, Build Back Better sounds like a giant lump of coal in our national stocking. I hope the two Senate reindeer will stand strong and kill this bill.

DANA R. HERMANSON, MARIETTA