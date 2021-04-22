Readers Write

Let’s help planet by eating a more plant-based diet
Today is Earth Day, and we have reduced our carbon footprint by curtailing travel and our thermostat. We recycle. But we can do so much more by cutting our consumption of animal meat and milk products.
A recent article in The Guardian argues that animal agriculture is a major driver of climate change, as well as air and water pollution, depletion of soil and water resources, and destruction of wildlife habitats. Oxford University’s prestigious Food Climate Research Network reports that solving the global warming catastrophe requires a massive shift to plant-based eating. The Netflix feature “Seaspiracy” documents the devastating environmental impacts of the fishing industry.
In an environmentally sustainable world, we must replace meat, fish, and dairy products with vegetables, fruits, legumes, nuts, seeds, and grains, just as we replace fossil fuels with wind, solar, and other renewable energy sources.
Each of us has a unique opportunity to heal our planet by transitioning to plant-based eating.
ANTONIO MATHERS, ATLANTA
CEOs will change minds once bottom line is hurt
I see where the CEO’s of Coke and Delta have weighed in on the new Georgia election law.
Well, I would call on the public to boycott Coke and Delta. Drink Pepsi and fly Frontier or Southwest. There is one thing to change the minds of a CEO, that is a drop in business. Also when the next vote of stockholders comes up of a publicly owned company, vote for a new CEO. The way to change their mind is a change in their bottom line.
“Wokeism” is a destructive movement. It is small group with a loud voice that wants to run your life. It is PC run amuck. Stand up or be bullied.
M. HILL, FAYETTEVILLE