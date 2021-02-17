Readers Write

Where is GOP outrage about Jan. 6 attack?

Remember the attack on the American diplomatic compound in Benghazi? A huge outcry arose from Republicans against President Obama, Hillary Clinton and Susan Rice, that led to 10 investigations, six by Republican controlled Congressional committees. We now have the attack on our very own Capital building on January 6, 2021, filled with both Chambers of Congress, while they fulfilled their duty to certify the election of the president and vice president. Where is the Republican outrage against the lack of security where it should have been anticipated that trouble was in hand? The incitement by our own President of his supporters to march to the Capital and fight? His tweet attack on his own vice president while the insurrectionists were hunting him down? His failure to do all he could to stop this insurrection while continuing to refer to the stolen election and trying to stop the certification process? He still takes no responsibility for his actions or inactions. Isn’t it time to for Republicans to distance themselves from this man?