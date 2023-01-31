X
Dark Mode Toggle

Readers write

Credit: pskinner@ajc.com

Credit: pskinner@ajc.com

Opinion
15 minutes ago

Securing firearms is key to reducing accidental child deaths

I applaud Arthur Kellerman and Stephen Hargarten, authors of the opinion piece “Parents, please lock up your firearms,” published on Jan. 24. Children are resourceful and have shown time and time again that they can access guns without the knowledge of adults. Secure storage of firearms will reduce the number of child deaths in Georgia.

But what is ‘secure storage’? The ‘gold standard’ is to store guns locked, unloaded, and separate from ammunition. Methods of locking guns range from an inexpensive gun lock, lockboxes that can be used in the home and vehicles, to handgun and rifle safes.

Some firearm owners are reluctant to lock or unload their guns because they feel it prevents quick access to the gun. The good news is that today a good quality biometric handgun safe can be purchased for less than $100. This is a small price to pay for child and teen safety.

MAGGIE ZWETTLER, CANTON

Education needed on safe handling, storage of weapons

Regarding “Parents, please lock up your firearms” AJC, Jan. 24, the authors have some good points about firearms problems with facts and numbers as the basis. Many child firearm deaths trace to the home as the source of the weapon. If children find a weapon unsecured, then the adults are responsible. Often the “adult” responsible for the weapon was not a parent and was not related to the child. Anyone who leaves a loaded gun tucked under a sofa cushion or “hidden” on a closet shelf with children in the house is negligent.

The basis for irresponsible actions often is ignorance. The case of Alec Baldwin is emblematic of unsafe weapon handling. It matters not who hands you the gun, what was said about it, or how many times you have done it. When handling a gun, the first and absolute responsibility is to make the weapon safe by inspection and action.

Safe handling and storage of weapons need priority educational effort in schools and through PSAs.

GEORGE DAUGHTRY, FAYETTEVILLE

Editors' Picks

Credit: Photo courtesy Bailey Stockton

Prince Avenue WR Bailey Stockton commits to Georgia Tech4h ago

Credit: AJC file photo

It’s official: Chip Caray leaves Braves for Cardinals
14h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Bradley’s Buzz: Stetson Bennett should have a chat with himself
19h ago

Credit: Contributed by Amy Sinclair

Doc Chey’s owner leaving Emory Village after 25 years
14h ago

Credit: Contributed by Amy Sinclair

Doc Chey’s owner leaving Emory Village after 25 years
14h ago

Credit: Cairo police

South Georgia police officer becomes state’s first to die in the line of duty in 2023
13h ago
The Latest

Florida’s ban on Black history class leaves stories untold
15m ago
One of the world’s coldest places is warming
INSPIRATION TO START YOUR WEEK
Featured

Credit: AJC file photo

It’s official: Chip Caray leaves Braves for Cardinals
14h ago
Jeremy ‘Otis’ Maher of 94.9/The Bull takes over as Braves’ in-stadium host from Mark...
Decisions Are Imminent’ - Trump Grand Jury, Breakdown podcast
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top