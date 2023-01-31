Education needed on safe handling, storage of weapons

Regarding “Parents, please lock up your firearms” AJC, Jan. 24, the authors have some good points about firearms problems with facts and numbers as the basis. Many child firearm deaths trace to the home as the source of the weapon. If children find a weapon unsecured, then the adults are responsible. Often the “adult” responsible for the weapon was not a parent and was not related to the child. Anyone who leaves a loaded gun tucked under a sofa cushion or “hidden” on a closet shelf with children in the house is negligent.

The basis for irresponsible actions often is ignorance. The case of Alec Baldwin is emblematic of unsafe weapon handling. It matters not who hands you the gun, what was said about it, or how many times you have done it. When handling a gun, the first and absolute responsibility is to make the weapon safe by inspection and action.

Safe handling and storage of weapons need priority educational effort in schools and through PSAs.

