Readers Write

The Atlanta Falcons are at a crossroad. The choice they make in the upcoming draft may well determine whether they go back to the Super Bowl, or continue to be a mediocre team.

With the fourth pick in the first round of the NFL draft, they should draft a Quarterback. The Pittsburg Stealers for many years the doormat of the National Football League, started their ascent to NFL champions with the drafting of quarterback Terry Bradshaw subsequently winning four Super Bowls. The New England Patriots, who for many years had been a mediocre team. When Tom Brady became the Patriots quarterback, the Patriots appeared in nine Super Bowl winning six. Matt Ryan best years are behind him, but he would serve the Falcons well mentoring a newly drafted quarterback for a year or two.