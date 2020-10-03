Readers Write

Free markets triumph despite liberal pol’s opposition

In this era of pandemic, it is fascinating to me to see the acceleration of the e-economy. The digital online procurement of goods and services for our homes and businesses was underway prior to the pandemic, but COVID-19 clearly brought a light-speed change in our behaviors. Regarding, “Amazon to add 4K jobs in metro area” (News, Sept. 15), I can’t help but think about U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s opposition to Amazon’s HQ2 in Queens, New York. Jobs and an increase in employment will increase individuals' access to corporate-sponsored health care as well as create more jobs by a multiplier effect: Workers with money will consume other goods and services. With approximately 13 million unemployed in the U.S., expansion and hiring by Amazon of 100,000 nationally is refreshing. Was AOC right to stifle economic development in her district? I think the pandemic has answered that question.

DR. PETER A. GORDON, ATLANTA

Story on Trump’s taxes deserved more prominence

Major news stories belong above the fold and in the right columns. Secondary and tertiary stories go below the fold, and the least important of those goes in the far left corner on the bottom. The article on Trump’s taxes (“President’s tax data reveals heavy losses, tax avoidance,” News, Sept. 28) belonged above the fold and in the uppermost right hand side. I do not know when you put your paper to bed, but the story was out at 5 p.m. on Sept. 27. Your politics are showing.

RALEIGH C. PERRY, BUFORD