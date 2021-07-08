Readers Write

Sending troops to border is pure grandstanding

In response to a letter to the editor (”Administration’s inaction at the border disgraceful,” July 2), I would like to counter with the argument that the Biden administration is approaching the immigration crisis with the proper perspective.

While it is “low hanging fruit” to target Kamala Harris’ decision to forgo an initial visit to the border, that criticism is typical of Republicans who want to express their loyalty to Trump by finding fault with almost every decision made by the current administration. The situation at the border has been well documented for years and that scenario is only symptomatic of an even greater and more complex challenge facing our country’s effort to manage the immigration crisis. By working more collaboratively with our neighbors to the south, we have a chance to address the root causes and stem the tide. Sending National Guard troops from Kansas to the border is purely political grandstanding and does nothing to substantively address the problem.

GENE C. BARGER, ROSWELL