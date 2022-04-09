Not satisfied with their 90-page voter suppression law in 2021, GOP legislators passed another law designed to distort our elections in their favor. Not satisfied with their discriminatory gerrymandering in 2021, they singled out major Democratic counties to highjack local elections.

Stoking culture wars, they muzzled teachers and censored history by crafting draconian “solutions” to nonexistent problems. And, of course, they engaged in their annual attacks on our LGBT community.

Thanks to Governor Kemp’s lurch to the right, they ignored the pleas of law enforcement and passed permit-less gun carry. As a result, far too many angry, drunk, or troubled men will now settle their grievances with their guns instead of their words.

In November, let’s give the Democrats a chance to govern.

DON HACKNEY, ATLANTA

Unlike Putin, U.S. makes sure its troops are not left behind

Left Behind. News reports from Ukraine show bodies of Russian troops left in the streets. Imagine the parents of those kids, who may never see their sons again.

The U.S. makes every effort to avoid that. When the U.S. was surrounded and outnumbered in the Chosin Reservoir, Korea, the troops picked up the frozen bodies of comrades and tied them to tank barrels rather than leave them behind. The U.S. made several efforts to recover the remaining dead in North Korea. It was a life mission of Medal of Honor Recipient Gen. Ray Davis.

In Vietnam in 1998, I saw a C-141 aircraft with flag-draped caskets holding the remains of U.S. troops headed home, 30 years after the battles. I met a team of experts who recovered the remains of U.S. troops. Finally, there is an understanding among U.S. troops: “We’re coming for you -- you will not be left behind.”

CAPTAIN DANIEL F. KIRK, USMC, RET., KENNESAW

Biden is right to call out Putin for civilian targets and destruction

Pat Buchanan’s opinion column “President’s vilification of Putin doesn’t help matters” (Opinion, April 3) invites a question. How can someone so worldly be so ill-informed about Putin and Ukraine?

Buchanan’s comparison of Nixon’s China visit is irrelevant to Biden’s calling out Putin. In the 1970s, China and the U.S. had mutual interests to explore.

By words and deed, Putin has told Western countries that he’s interested only in expanding Russia. With an iron fist, Putin has stifled internal political dissent and eliminated even a limited free press. His propaganda on Ukraine’s “Nazification” passes for truth in Russia. His recognition of Crimea and eastern Ukraine is a 21st-century version of Hitler’s 1938 “Anschluss” (union/annexation) of Austria before World War II.

Santana’s words again ring true for Buchanan and the West: “Those who fail to learn from history are condemned to repeat it.” Putin’s campaign of wanton destruction of hospitals and civilian targets in Ukraine is entirely optional. Biden is right to call him out for it.

RICH LAPIN, DUNWOODY