This is why Georgia is losing not only OB-GYNs but also doctors in other specialties. Adding a new medical school and getting additional doctors trained here is not going to ease the problem if abortion remains illegal.

Abortion is women’s health care – end of discussion.

ANDREA ALLEN, ROSWELL

Stop mine permits to protect Okefenokee

Stop permitting mining that will damage the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge and swamp. The Okefenokee Refuge is one of the largest wildlife refuges in Georgia and is home to some 600 plant species and hundreds of birds, mammals and reptile species. Several endangered species also inhabit the Okefenokee, including the gopher tortoise, wood stork and indigo snake.

While the titanium mine is good for business and the economy, it is a terrible idea as it stands to damage the Okefenokee. Titanium is the fourth most abundant metal on Earth, so we can certainly find other places to mine that are far less harmful to the environment.

Mining near the Okefenokee swamp will damage the habitat and put the area at greater risk for drought and wildfires. It is not too late to stop permitting mining near the Okefenokee and prioritize the refuge’s protection and preservation.

ERICA BIBBEY, MARIETTA