JOHN POOLER, DORAVILLE

Hand-counting of ballots could backfire

The Republican-dominated State Election Board, in a seemingly brilliant move, has required hand-counting of all ballots. Could these best-laid plans backfire?

Let’s suppose former President Donald Trump seems to have won the election based on the electronic count. Because of the new rules, there would still be a requirement to hand-count all ballots and for all the hand-counts to match the electronic counts. This could take weeks or months. And what if large counties, such as Fulton, want to throw a similar monkey wrench into the process that the board intended for Trump’s benefit? Gov. Brian Kemp couldn’t provide a certified winner of the state’s electoral votes, thus deleting them from Trump’s total.

What’s good for the goose is good for the gander.

A.M. SMITH, MARIETTA

New election rules could sow chaos

Throughout my life, I’ve striven to be well-informed and vote for the best candidate. I’ve always believed in the electoral system, a cornerstone of our democracy, regardless of the election outcome. No longer.

In addition to attempts to suppress votes on the front end, some Georgia Republican election officials are attempting to manipulate the count on the back end with specious rules, most recently requiring the hand-counting of ballots, a move intended to delay certification, creating chaos and confusion should former President Donald Trump lose again.

DENNIS C. O’BRIEN, NEWNAN