Maybe the election board should count ballots
The State Election Board’s decision to require hand-counting of ballots is yet another example of a “solution in search of a problem.” Election integrity was never an issue until early in 2020, when former President Donald Trump falsely claimed the only way he could lose was if the election was “rigged.” Now, many Georgia Republicans are pretending, despite no evidence, that elections are insecure, thereby requiring new rules and procedures.
We’ve yet to hear just how the current system leads to wrong election outcomes. If election board members really want ballots to be hand-counted, they should do it themselves.
JOHN POOLER, DORAVILLE
Hand-counting of ballots could backfire
The Republican-dominated State Election Board, in a seemingly brilliant move, has required hand-counting of all ballots. Could these best-laid plans backfire?
Let’s suppose former President Donald Trump seems to have won the election based on the electronic count. Because of the new rules, there would still be a requirement to hand-count all ballots and for all the hand-counts to match the electronic counts. This could take weeks or months. And what if large counties, such as Fulton, want to throw a similar monkey wrench into the process that the board intended for Trump’s benefit? Gov. Brian Kemp couldn’t provide a certified winner of the state’s electoral votes, thus deleting them from Trump’s total.
What’s good for the goose is good for the gander.
A.M. SMITH, MARIETTA
New election rules could sow chaos
Throughout my life, I’ve striven to be well-informed and vote for the best candidate. I’ve always believed in the electoral system, a cornerstone of our democracy, regardless of the election outcome. No longer.
In addition to attempts to suppress votes on the front end, some Georgia Republican election officials are attempting to manipulate the count on the back end with specious rules, most recently requiring the hand-counting of ballots, a move intended to delay certification, creating chaos and confusion should former President Donald Trump lose again.
DENNIS C. O’BRIEN, NEWNAN