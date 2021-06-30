Readers Write

Reader: State shouldn’t purge from voting rolls

Georgia’s Republican leadership believes that if someone doesn’t use their right to vote in a timely manner, then those folks should lose that right. And, once again, many thousands of people will be removed from voter rolls. Why? Does leaving them on the roll run up costs? If there’s not enough room on the state’s hard drives, it’s not hard to buy updated storage.

Does inactivity apply in other situations? My neighbor has an old car he hasn’t driven in a long time. Can the state take it away?

I’m sure there are many people with a gun license who haven’t fired their guns in at least five years. Will the state take away their gun license? Good luck with that.

When I worked the polls, surprised potential voters always showed up to find they weren’t registered. Perhaps we should change “We, the people…” to “We, some of the people…”

MICHAEL BUCHANAN, ALPHARETTA