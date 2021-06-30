Readers Write

Georgia must do better with its nursing homes
I moved from Alabama about two years ago to be near family. I still have family in Alabama. I have read several articles in the AJC about the nursing home system in Georgia - the latest about a home where A/C was off except for a manager’s area. A camera, hidden by a family member, showed staff doing nothing for a man in distress. I do not know the laws in Georgia regarding licensing and inspection for these types of business. The laws should be changed in order that these facilities can not continue to operate as some are doing. If the laws are on the books there should be better inspection and actions for those who do not meet standards.
At present some of these facilities are inhumane. Georgia should do better immediately.
I am in my seventies and if I need this type facility it will not be in Georgia. I will go to Alabama where I have family and decent senior care, and I will have a better chance to survive.
JOE ROBERSON, ATLANTA
Reader: State shouldn’t purge from voting rolls
Georgia’s Republican leadership believes that if someone doesn’t use their right to vote in a timely manner, then those folks should lose that right. And, once again, many thousands of people will be removed from voter rolls. Why? Does leaving them on the roll run up costs? If there’s not enough room on the state’s hard drives, it’s not hard to buy updated storage.
Does inactivity apply in other situations? My neighbor has an old car he hasn’t driven in a long time. Can the state take it away?
I’m sure there are many people with a gun license who haven’t fired their guns in at least five years. Will the state take away their gun license? Good luck with that.
When I worked the polls, surprised potential voters always showed up to find they weren’t registered. Perhaps we should change “We, the people…” to “We, some of the people…”
MICHAEL BUCHANAN, ALPHARETTA