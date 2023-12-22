- Georgians living within the impact area of new industries are often obligated to pay higher taxes to cover the rising costs of infrastructure required to support the surging population, commercial development, housing, and traffic. Concurrently, water and air quality may decline, imposing costly threats to public health.

- Job-creation benefits, routinely touted by promoters of Georgia’s industrialization, also deserve greater scrutiny. According to Oxfam America, Georgia ranks among the worst states for workers due to low wages and poor workplace protections.

Georgia’s business-friendly ranking is achieved with an under-compensated labor force and other politically hidden economic injustices.

DAVID KYLER, SAINT SIMONS ISLAND

CENTER FOR A SUSTAINABLE COAST

Impeachment evidence is against Trump, not Biden

In support of Donald Trump’s two impeachments, there was a mountain of hard evidence. Here’s a sampling:

Video evidence of spreading the “Big Lie” of election fraud, pursuing the overturn of the election, and the Jan. 6 insurrection itself. Audio evidence includes the infamous extortion call with Zelensky and the infamous “find 11,870 votes” call. There has been a mountain of written evidence, including social media posts, emails, memos, and fraudulent elector certificates.

And, perhaps most damning, the sworn testimony of many senior Republican elected officials and Republicans in Trump’s administration.

As for the so-called Inquiry of President Biden, GOP politicians have struggled for five years in an obsessive quest to find some sliver of a fact they can use (or abuse) to connect the President to some of his son’s actions. Here is a listing of their evidence to date:

DON HACKNEY, ATLANTA