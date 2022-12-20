TOM STREETS, ATLANTA

Ranked-choice voting would eliminate need for runoffs

In reference to “Elections chief urges lawmakers to end runoffs” (Dec. 15), which option do you favor: 1) plurality; 2) ranked-choice voting; 3) hold runoff elections six weeks after the previous election?

My first preference is No. 2. It would assure a majority victory while encouraging people to vote whose first choice polls lower than other candidates. That promotes democracy.

If candidate No. 2 has the least number of votes, then my second choice – no. 1, will be counted. That’s how it works.

Ask your state senator and representative to vote to eliminate the runoff election and let them know encouraging voting improves representation.

Winners are more likely to be reasonable leaders open to discussing issues and compromising instead of campaigning about werewolves and demons. We need them to respect facts and debate solutions to real threats, not fearful delusions.

BOB JAMES, ATLANTA