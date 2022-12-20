ajc logo
Readers write

Prosecution can jeopardize justice by not following the law

The initial Fulton County court hearing on charges against rapper Young Thug brought judicial disallowance of using evidence wrongfully taken by investigators: cell phones and other evidence were taken from the accused man’s home in 2015 - without a search warrant. Call the judge and wait (on site) for the search warrant!

There are legitimate reasons for laws protecting people’s rights. Those laws are equally as valid as other laws. Anyone can be accused of crimes at any time, and “kangaroo court”-type situations must be prevented.

Police, investigators and prosecution team members sometimes jeopardize justice from occurring -- when they do not follow the laws. A person who actually committed a crime could escape justice through “double jeopardy” protection in the Constitution by having a conviction rejected for prosecutorial misconduct. Once a jury has ruled, a defendant can be disallowed from retrial - released, and enabled to commit more crimes!

Our justice system personnel must stop creating convenient loopholes for criminals.

TOM STREETS, ATLANTA

Ranked-choice voting would eliminate need for runoffs

In reference to “Elections chief urges lawmakers to end runoffs” (Dec. 15), which option do you favor: 1) plurality; 2) ranked-choice voting; 3) hold runoff elections six weeks after the previous election?

My first preference is No. 2. It would assure a majority victory while encouraging people to vote whose first choice polls lower than other candidates. That promotes democracy.

If candidate No. 2 has the least number of votes, then my second choice – no. 1, will be counted. That’s how it works.

Ask your state senator and representative to vote to eliminate the runoff election and let them know encouraging voting improves representation.

Winners are more likely to be reasonable leaders open to discussing issues and compromising instead of campaigning about werewolves and demons. We need them to respect facts and debate solutions to real threats, not fearful delusions.

BOB JAMES, ATLANTA

