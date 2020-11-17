Readers Write

Ga.'s January vote can help ensure next administration’s agenda doesn’t stall

Citizens of Georgia, whether by fate or simply fortuitous circumstance, you have a wonderful opportunity to better your own lives and the lives of the entire country. It’s obvious Mitch McConnell will continue to hoard all legislation placed on his desk. If we don’t flip our two Senate seats, which only we can do, we are looking at four more years of gridlock. Health care will be taken away, any stimulus that could help us survive the pandemic will not happen, infrastructure and literally all other initiatives put forth by the Biden Administration will languish in McConnell’s trash. You can deliver us from the past stagnation and into a period where good things actually happen. Don’t fail this challenge, please.