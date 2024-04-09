Lawmakers fail to set limits on film industry tax credits

The Georgia General Assembly has failed to add needed restrictions and a cap on the total tax credits the film industry can take from the state each year.

Many of those companies are based in other states and pay little in Georgia taxes, so they sell about 97% of the tax credits to individuals and companies that do pay those taxes. The film industry estimates that 92% of the film work done in Georgia would not happen without the tax credits -- so much for the laws of supply and demand.

It takes bribes to make things happen, and the film companies get an extra 10% credit for embedding the Georgia logo in their projects. That should be free! This whole arrangement needs to be capped. It’s based on the same theory as slopping hogs. With no limits, the hogs will keep feeding at the trough.

TONY GARDNER, CUMMING

Conservative lawyers are more likely to face disbarment

As a lawyer, I am concerned about the wave of proceedings in our country to disbar conservative lawyers.

There have been ongoing attacks against Trump-aligned lawyers for their actions in challenging state presidential election results, including such proper acts as proposing an alternate slate of electors, which the media likes to refer to as “fake electors.”

Why haven’t there been disbarment proceedings against the leftist lawyers and judges who made ridiculous rulings claiming that Trump had committed “insurrection,” and could, therefore, not appear on their state’s ballots? This includes the entire Colorado Supreme Court and other state officials who had Trump removed from the ballot in various states. Their decisions were unconstitutional and illegal, yet no disbarment proceedings have been brought.

We clearly have a two-tiered justice system. Free speech is out the window. We all need to step up our efforts and fight against these ongoing injustices.

DARYL L. KIDD, KENNESAW