I urge Georgia’s elected officials in Congress to keep in mind the value of stability for Medicare Advantage as the Biden administration reviews the program. Millions of Georgians, including me, depend on this program for reliable, cost-effective healthcare, and we don’t want to see that jeopardized.

BARBARA BURRUS, FAIRBURN

Reparations unlikely, but demand will continue

Regarding Nedra Rhone’s Jan. 28 column, “Cities and counties take up reparations issue in absence of federal action”: Reparations? Would it — could it — ever be enough to sate the hunger for payment for the past wrongs of slavery? Or, similar to the blackmailer who once receives payment, would the recipients then proceed to seek second and third helpings as various locales yield to reparation demands and other recipients’ plates appear fuller?

I don’t know the answer, but I don’t think a national consensus will ever be reached to pay reparations. However, that won’t stop demands from being made, just like lottery tickets continue to be purchased each day out of a desire for a big payoff. If that’s the game people are set on playing, failing results won’t end the pursuit.

It is said the lottery is played by those who are poor at math. The same might be said of those playing the reparations game.

GREGORY MARSHALL, MARIETTA