Readers write

Opposition to training center ‘pure lunacy’

If there was ever a city in this country that needed a well-staffed, well-equipped, well-trained police force to bring an end to the rule of the jungle that operates in its streets, it’s Atlanta. This opposition to building the police training center is nothing less than pure lunacy.

Why is the left intent on destroying law and order in our society? What gain is there for them? More lawless cities like Chicago, Portland, San Francisco, Detroit and soon New York City? Is anarchy what they want? How completely irrational!

SHEPARD S. AVERITT IV, CUMMING

Overpriced center is wrong plan, wrong place

I agree that police and especially firefighters need new training facilities, but these are the wrong plans in the wrong place. Mostly it’s just too much money for almost comically grandiose plans. News stations all talked about $30 million, but the City Council approved $67 million, and I doubt that’s the end. The Atlanta Police Foundation has been secretive and unresponsive, our own Georgia Mafia. If some of those investors profit from the Gulch, another public/private enterprise, will they also profit from the training center?

Also, is everyone who objects to the training center added to a GBI watch list?

PEGGY DAVIS, ATLANTA

Real ‘health crisis’ is abuse against law enforcement

“Police violence a public health crisis”? This headline/article is a deception. Every major city suffers a crime crisis, mostly impacting the minority community.

If anything is a “health crisis,” it is the fact that our police and first responders are being verbally and physically attacked and limited in their ability to protect us.

How about publishing an article about the real “health crisis” written by a law enforcement authority rather than an academic?

BRANDT ROSS, SANDY SPRINGS

