Readers Write

TRACEY E.W. LAIRD, DECATUR

‘Racism’ now an overused, meaningless word, thanks to Left

Just what does Leonard Pitts Jr. mean when he says, “We will not forget. And we will not forgive” (“Can’t forget those who did not stand up for America,” Opinion, Oct. 25). Will I be sent to a re-education camp for supporting President Donald J. Trump? Will voter registration rolls and social media be used to blacklist conservatives? Other TV “journalists” are saying the same thing. Where is the AJC on this? By supporting the racist Pitts and comedian Luckovich, how does this bring us together? What makes 50% of the population think the other 50% will just roll over and love each other again? Obviously, it will not happen, and the AJC is complicit is promoting hate and the overused and now meaningless word, racism. See you on Nov. 4.

RONALD J. WEAVER, CUMMING

Programs that have benefited many are not socialism

Social programs are not socialism. Among the accusations that have been hurled this election year is that the Democratic Party is all about socialism. I wonder how many people really know what socialism is. Its two underlying premises are state ownership of resources and collective control over the means of production. The Democratic Party supports neither. Social programs to improve conditions for middle- and lower-class America are not socialism. Social programs include the entitlements of Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, housing assistance, welfare assistance for those in need, and a host of other programs too long to list. Work programs from years past, such as the interstate highway system, TVA and energy dam construction, were all social programs and helped make America great. Unfortunately, the GOP seems to use the word “socialism” to refer to any program that benefits the majority of society as a scare tactic to make the unknowing and uneducated support its candidates. Shameful.

ROBERT DICKINSON, ALPHARETTA