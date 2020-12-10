Readers Write

Leaders across political spectrum should condemn threats of violence
As reported in the AJC, state Sen. Elena Parent’s personal information was shared online, and she received threats of rape and death. Her “crime”? Doing her job at a state Senate hearing by questioning claims of unsubstantiated voter fraud in Georgia. Threats of rape and death cannot go unaddressed. They are terrorist tactics to instill fear in Sen. Parent and to silence others. They are too often used by men to make women do something, stop doing something, or remain silent. Enough is enough. Some leaders are speaking out but, by and large, there is a conspicuous absence of a unified response to condemn threats of violence toward political opponents and state workers, especially women and people of color. Men Stopping Violence stands with other men and women in our community to say, no more threats and intimidation. We demand that leaders across the political spectrum do the same.
GREG LOUGHLIN, DIRECTOR OF COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT AND DEVELOPMENT, MEN STOPPING VIOLENCE
Recent examples of Left-leaning bias in the AJC
The Dec. 4 AJC was the worst compilation of biased and misleading journalism I have seen in 50 years. Three cases in point: Coverage of the economy/unemployment statistics consisted of three articles, all negative, all with a biased slant. There was also what amounted to a hit piece on Sen. David Perdue by The New York Times, which many believe is the most-discredited newspaper in the country. Finally, the article on Lou Holtz in the Sports section ends with, “a ceremony that included about 30 people, most of whom did not wear masks.” Couple these examples with your asinine choices for Letters to the Editor, and you have the perfect example of why print media is going down the tubes.
JOHN MCNAMEE, ALPHARETTA