Readers Write

As reported in the AJC, state Sen. Elena Parent’s personal information was shared online, and she received threats of rape and death. Her “crime”? Doing her job at a state Senate hearing by questioning claims of unsubstantiated voter fraud in Georgia. Threats of rape and death cannot go unaddressed. They are terrorist tactics to instill fear in Sen. Parent and to silence others. They are too often used by men to make women do something, stop doing something, or remain silent. Enough is enough. Some leaders are speaking out but, by and large, there is a conspicuous absence of a unified response to condemn threats of violence toward political opponents and state workers, especially women and people of color. Men Stopping Violence stands with other men and women in our community to say, no more threats and intimidation. We demand that leaders across the political spectrum do the same.

GREG LOUGHLIN, DIRECTOR OF COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT AND DEVELOPMENT, MEN STOPPING VIOLENCE