Readers Write

I can attest that children are able to wear masks safely throughout a typical school day. Masks do not cause clinically significant carbon dioxide retention. As it seems likely that schools will reopen in the fall without an available vaccine for children under the age of 12, I would echo the CDC’s recommendation for children to wear masks while indoors.

There is absolutely no evidence that wearing masks is harmful and quite a bit of evidence that masks stop the spread and transmission of COVID-19.

Additionally, I would urge all those eligible who have not yet done so to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Stopping community spread and transmission will go a long way toward protecting children, who remain one of the most vulnerable populations in this pandemic.

JONATHAN POPLER, M.D., ATLANTA, BOARD MEMBER, AMERICAN ACADEMY OF PEDIATRICS -- GEORGIA CHAPTER