Readers Write

Column on kids’ mask-wearing cited flawed, now-retracted study
In a recent column by Stephen L. Carter (”Unmasking schoolchildren could improve public health,” Insights, July 15), he raises concerns over the CDC guidelines recommending masks for unvaccinated students and staff. The CDC guidelines recommend that masks should be worn indoors by all individuals (age 2 and older) who are not fully vaccinated. (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Guidance for COVID-19 Prevention in K-12 Schools.)
Carter’s main concern is that mask-wearing by children can lead to increased and harmful carbon dioxide (CO2) levels. He cites a recent research letter published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Pediatrics, and available here: https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamapediatrics/fullarticle/2781743.
This study has now been retracted by JAMA-Pediatrics. Numerous concerns were raised about the study, including limitations in methodology, applicability of the device used to measure carbon dioxide levels and accuracy of the measurements. Serious doubts were raised regarding validity of the study conclusions. Furthermore, the authors were not able to provide convincing evidence to resolve these issues. Notice of the retraction is here: https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamapediatrics/fullarticle/2782288.
As a pediatric pulmonologist I care for many children with chronic respiratory problems and think about carbon dioxide and oxygen exchange quite a bit.
I can attest that children are able to wear masks safely throughout a typical school day. Masks do not cause clinically significant carbon dioxide retention. As it seems likely that schools will reopen in the fall without an available vaccine for children under the age of 12, I would echo the CDC’s recommendation for children to wear masks while indoors.
There is absolutely no evidence that wearing masks is harmful and quite a bit of evidence that masks stop the spread and transmission of COVID-19.
Additionally, I would urge all those eligible who have not yet done so to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Stopping community spread and transmission will go a long way toward protecting children, who remain one of the most vulnerable populations in this pandemic.
JONATHAN POPLER, M.D., ATLANTA, BOARD MEMBER, AMERICAN ACADEMY OF PEDIATRICS -- GEORGIA CHAPTER