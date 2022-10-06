Could some intelligent “greenie,” if there is one, explain how curbing U.S. and Canadian oil and gas production, which has the cleanest environmental production -- and, with Biden’s action, forcing the increased purchase of dirty oil and gas from Iran, Russia, Venezuela and others -- helps the global climate change initiative?

Especially questionable and difficult to rationalize is the rapid growth allowed for the Chinese and Indian oil and gas industries. Carbon emissions from U.S. fossil fuels have decreased, while emissions from our adversaries continue to increase unabated. As a result, we are now paying the penalty with inflation and a pending recession. Again, where is the rationale for all of this?

The only explanation is that the elitists and liberal Democrats have become indoctrinated by socialistic norms and the “global reset initiative.” Therefore, they are willing to trade our magnificent standard of living and free and secure society for equalizing economies with the more-socialistic world, which hates our freedom and success.

RUSSELL ARMER, WOODSTOCK