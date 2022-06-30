ajc logo
X

Readers write

Opinion
10 minutes ago

Georgia Republicans change election rules when they don’t like results

Georgia Republicans’ call to close primaries by party registration is one more outrage to distort political outcomes. Each cycle that Republicans do not get the election result they want, they change the rules again. We have seen a systematic reduction in polling places, voting hours, motor-voter registration, early voting and Sunday voting.

In the 2020 presidential election, Georgians voted 49.5% Democrat and 49.3% Republican. Yet Republican-gerrymandered voting districts favor Republicans 58% in the Georgia House, 61% in the Georgia Senate and 57% in our congressional delegation.

President George Washington, in his 1796 Farewell Address advised, “However political parties may now and then answer popular ends, they are likely in the course of time and things, to become potent engines, by which cunning, ambitious, and unprincipled men will be enabled to subvert the power of the people and to usurp for themselves the reins of government, destroying afterwards the very engines which have lifted them to unjust dominion.”

STEVE OPPENHEIMER, ATLANTA

Reproductive rights come with responsibilities

The pro-choice proponents talk about the “right of women to control their own bodies” and numerous other feminine “rights.”

“Rights,” however, are not all-encompassing and come with limits and responsibilities. The First Amendment gives us the right to free speech, but one cannot yell “fire” in a crowded theater. We have the right to bear arms but cannot own a bazooka or machine gun.

Why are we not having a serious discussion about women’s responsibilities associated with their reproductive rights?

Contraceptives such as pills, IUDs, and diaphragms are 98% effective and covered by many insurance policies.

If a woman is poor or doesn’t have insurance, numerous federal (Medicaid), state, local and private (Planned Parenthood) resources provide these services. Let’s not forget condoms which are readily available and inexpensive. And as a last resort, the “morning after pill” is available over the counter.

BOB BELL, CUMMING

Editors' Picks
Tyler Matzek, Eddie Rosario look like major-leaguers in Gwinnett rehab outings20h ago
Gwinnett to focus on classroom behavior to start the school year
13h ago
State pays $750,000 to lawyer fired by public health agency
3h ago
Gwinnett parents whose daughter died in house fire found on Appalachian Trail
7h ago
Gwinnett parents whose daughter died in house fire found on Appalachian Trail
7h ago
New Atlanta police precinct opens in Buckhead Village
The Latest
Opinion: Please keep the peace and celebrate safely this holiday weekend
5h ago
Opinion: Heed Georgia Constitution on abortion
18h ago
Opinion: Ethics principles can guide abortion debate
Featured
Paige Forrester, 18, of Columbia, Alabama is seen before prom at Shepherd Center in Atlanta on Friday, April 22, 2022. Forrester was admitted on Jan. 13 after a car accident caused a spinal cord injury. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

PHOTOS: Shepherd Center creates enchanted garden prom for its teen clients
11h ago
‘Breakdown’ Season 2, Ep. 18: ‘Death in a Hot Car; Mistake or Murder?’
12h ago
Atlanta to start city ambulance service after frustrations mount with Grady EMS
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top