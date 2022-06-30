Reproductive rights come with responsibilities

The pro-choice proponents talk about the “right of women to control their own bodies” and numerous other feminine “rights.”

“Rights,” however, are not all-encompassing and come with limits and responsibilities. The First Amendment gives us the right to free speech, but one cannot yell “fire” in a crowded theater. We have the right to bear arms but cannot own a bazooka or machine gun.

Why are we not having a serious discussion about women’s responsibilities associated with their reproductive rights?

Contraceptives such as pills, IUDs, and diaphragms are 98% effective and covered by many insurance policies.

If a woman is poor or doesn’t have insurance, numerous federal (Medicaid), state, local and private (Planned Parenthood) resources provide these services. Let’s not forget condoms which are readily available and inexpensive. And as a last resort, the “morning after pill” is available over the counter.

BOB BELL, CUMMING