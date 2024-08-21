Kemp is no hero to women of Georgia

In her debut column as an AJC contributor, Meagan Hanson wrote a glowing and enthusiastic column praising Gov. Brian Kemp for his actions during the pandemic and the 2020 election. (“In a world of grifters, we need more Brian Kemps”). One could argue whether his approach to the pandemic was the right one, but when it comes to the 2020 election, Kemp was only doing his job in upholding the validity of the Georgia presidential election results.

Hanson concludes by stating America needs more Brian Kemps. But Brian Kemp is no hero to the women of Georgia. Kemp was happy to sign a law banning abortions after six weeks. A woman’s reproductive freedom should not be the business of the government. This law puts a woman having a miscarriage in danger if she cannot get medical care. Another consequence is that newly-minted OB-GYN doctors are likely to think twice about practicing in Georgia, where they may be subject to legal jeopardy when providing necessary care to their patients.