Readers Write

In “Master Innovator,” News, June 5, the story states that the Model T had “a system of clutch, brake and accelerator controls on the floor - which other manufacturers would emulate.”

Obviously, the author has never driven a Model T. The Model T famously has a “planetary transmission” and, yes, the clutch and brake controls are on the floor, combined with a pedal to shift between the transmission’s two gears, but the the accelerator control is on the steering column. As such, one shifts a Model T’s gears with the feet and works the gas by hand, which was emulated by few other manufacturers.