12/18 Readers write

JIM WATKINS, PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C.

When will Republicans stop shooting themselves in the foot?

With Herschel Walker’s anticipated election loss now official, it’s time for the Republican 2022 election autopsy. And, as usual, the question is, “Can the body somehow be revived?”

Much like a child’s dashed Christmas or birthday anticipation when a hoped-for gift does not materialize, Republicans are again going through their coulda, shoulda, woulda lamentations following worse-than-predicted election results.

I’m afraid Republicans, who have a more favorable Senate election map for 2024, are already counting on that advantage and will spend a great deal of time and money frittering it away. I’ve always thought Republicans can step in gum and walk at the same time. And they frequently manage to prove it. I’m starting to think the main reason Republicans support the Second Amendment is that it gives them greater opportunity to shoot themselves in the foot.

GREGORY MARSHALL, MARIETTA

Yes, the sheer number of Atlanta homicides shows no one is safe

Your “No one is safe …” headline above the fold on December 13 was very disturbing. An elderly white woman (of which I am one) is tragically murdered in her Buckhead home, and this now tells Atlanta that no one is safe?

Does it take the murder of a white woman in Buckhead rather than a Black man in Vine City to indicate that we have a public safety issue?

What about the other 157 homicides this year of Black, brown, and white people? The sheer number already tells me that none of us is safe.

Condolences to Ms. Bowles’s family, but she is not the canary in the coal mine.

REV. DR. MARIE M. FORTUNE, ATLANTA

Like other great inventions, nuclear fusion energy could transform lives

What can beat the flush toilet? Abraham Lincoln used a flush toilet in the White House. It changed his life and the lives of others.

Some people believe that great ideas which can transform our lives have already been invented. Seventy-five years ago, the transistor was invented in New Jersey Bell Laboratories. In 1958 at Texas Instruments, many transistors were put on a microchip, creating an integrated circuit.

Fast forward, nearly everyone in the world has a cell phone, which has changed lives. As a child, I toured the Enrico Fermi Atomic Power plant in Michigan, named after the first person to cause a nuclear reaction in December 1942. It transformed energy.

Now, 80 years later, The U.S. Energy Department announced a nuclear reaction that produced a 50% energy gain. The energy was not just transformed from one form to another, like burning coal or oil. The energy was created.

Like in the building of ancient churches, generations have worked on this. It can transform lives.

DANIEL F. KIRK, KENNESAW