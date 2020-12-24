Readers Write

Your editorial, “It’s time to end harassment of Georgia’s elected officials” (Opinion, Dec. 22), was a responsible call for people to peacefully participate in democracy even when things don’t go their way. But you neglected to mention one important component of the violent rhetoric directed at the governor, secretary of state and elections officials – they were being attacked from the far right of their own party. The death threats and accusations of treachery were made by conservatives who wanted these officials to subvert democracy and overturn an election their guy lost. The secretary of state and others were following our rules and laws certifying the election. That a wide swath of people on “their” side chose to react with threats of violence in support of Trump’s cult of personality, over our representative democracy, should give all Republicans pause. Maybe it’s time to reconsider what, and who, you support in this great experiment we call America.

DAVID LEEDLE, ATLANTA