ajc logo
X

Readers write

ajc.com

Credit: pskinner@ajc.com

Credit: pskinner@ajc.com

Opinion
16 minutes ago

Decision to close downtown hospital is shameful

Allow me to say this: Wellstar had no business buying Atlanta Medical Center or South Fulton Medical. Now, because they cannot turn a profit off the backs of poor Blacks and poor whites, they have decided to close. This is a damn shame. It seems to me there could have been a better outcome. If I had just $1 billion, I would endow Morehouse College, which might then enable them to have their own Morehouse College Medical Center.

KEITH SPENCER, ATLANTA

Women helped by pregnancy centers also important news

A recent Associated Press story in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, “Women race deadlines,” (News, Sept. 2) highlighted the plight of some pregnant women living in states with tightening constraints on elective abortions. I’m thankful for articles such as these detailing the encroaching legal timelines many now face when leaning toward the procedure.

However, the AJC, which insists it offers balanced views on important issues, offers nary a sentence - much less an entire article - about the numerous other women and girls facing gut-wrenching pregnancy scenarios but who deeply want to carry their babies to term yet struggle to do so.

Should you not also offer readers insights regarding their lives, anguish, decision-making, and circumstances, including free assistance many receive from crisis pregnancy centers that shepherd them through perhaps the most traumatic time of their lives? Please, some balance.

ALAN FOSTER, ACWORTH

Trump not the first Republican to mishandle government documents

Seeing a recent political cartoon by Mike Luckovich, with the Republican elephant holding a sign that says, “Imprison Fauci,” while the FBI agents are carrying government documents out of Mar-a-Lago, reminds me why I read The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. I enjoy Mike Luckovich’s cartoons, which also balance the conservative cartoons in the AJC.

Left and right are both displayed in the AJC.

While the media reported President Trump taking top-secret documents and the unpatriotic handling of these documents, storing them in a country club in Florida, I remember another Republican shredding government documents.

In 1989, Oliver North was found guilty of obstructing the U.S. Congress, destroying documents and accepting an illegal gratuity, although the convictions were later reversed.

DAVE FEDACK, DOUGLASVILLE

For secure elections, let’s return to hand-marked paper ballots

Guess what, Georgia? Our voting machines have been compromised by operatives acting on behalf of the former president.

Those operatives copied “a trove of data from an election server, ballot scanners and memory cards that store votes.” See “Ga. Inquiry into election breach questioned” (News, Sept. 6).

How can we trust the machines now? Hackers could use this information to alter the results of any future election. Call your state representative and the secretary of state and tell them to demand hand-marked paper ballots this fall. Let’s use something simple we can trust.

MICHAEL WAKEFIELD, ATLANTA

Heartfelt thank you to Tim Tucker on his retirement

Bravo and a standing ovation, indeed, to Tim Tucker as he bows from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s stage and into retirement.

His editor and friend, Chris Vivlamore, honored him well Sunday, reminding us of Tucker’s expert devotion to his craft. Fifty years is a long time to do anything at a consistent level, but Tucker did so -- tirelessly, accurately and with incredible dedication.

Thank you, Tim.

We will miss your reporting, your regard for your readers and your incredible talent -- reminding us always that good journalism still matters.

GEORGE LEVINS, JACKSON

Editors' Picks
A billboard helps bring awareness to wood pellet plants slated for the city of Adel. Residents have filed a petition to appeal an air quality permit that would allow the world's largest wood pellet facility to open next to a predominantly Black and Hispanic neighborhood. COURTESY OF TREVA GEAR/CONCERNED CITIZENS OF COOK COUNTY

Credit: Treva Gear

OPINION: Biomass bullies strike again in rural Georgia town
Former President Donald Trump pardoned and granted clemency to more than 100 people. One of them was former Augusta pharmacist John Duncan Fordham. Fordham is now suing the state of Georgia for restitution payments he made after his 2005 conviction.

Trump pardoned him; now Ga. man sues state, insurer for half-million
13h ago
Big win by Cedar Grove: Cedar Grove quarterback Elliott Colson (11) celebrates with defensive tackle Kyle Mosley (54) after their 40-6 win against Collins Hill at Collins Hill High School, Friday, September 9, 2022, in Suwanee. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Week 4 high school football scoreboard
9h ago
Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims (10 gets off a pass during the first half of a Chick-fil-A Kickoff game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Monday, September 5, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech donors see positives, but it’s time to ‘put up or shut up’
14h ago
Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims (10 gets off a pass during the first half of a Chick-fil-A Kickoff game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Monday, September 5, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech donors see positives, but it’s time to ‘put up or shut up’
14h ago
ajc.com

Credit: Carla Hamilton

Week 4 Friday Night Roundups
6h ago
The Latest
FILE - People walk outside the U.S Capitol building in Washington, June 9, 2022. The biggest investment ever in the U.S. to fight climate change. A hard-fought cap on out-of-pocket prescription drug costs for seniors in the Medicare program. A new corporate minimum tax to ensure big businesses pay their share. And billions leftover to pay down federal deficits. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Opinion: On IRA law, Georgia Democrats put state’s interests last
15h ago
Readers write
Opinion: Atlanta still needs robust hospital safety net
Featured
FILE - Queen Elizabeth II and U.S. President John Kennedy as they pose at Buckingham Palace in London, June 5, 1961. The Kennedy's were dinner guests of the Queen. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo, File)

Credit: Uncredited

From Eisenhower to Biden, queen met every US president but 1
17h ago
Jury awards $77M after man discharged from mental health facility fatally struck by car
Unapologetically ATL hits the one-year mark
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top