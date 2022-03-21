Georgia voters need to hear from primary candidates in debates

Dear David Perdue and Herschel Walker, rumor has it that you gentlemen are running for office here in Georgia. There are stories about your glitzy fundraisers and how much loot you have collected. You have even shown up at a county GOP meeting or two.

One of you wants to be governor and the other a senator for all of Georgia. You have the money part down pat, but you ignore Georgia voters. I think that I speak for all of us when I say that any governor or senator needs to spend most of their time in Georgia.

If you are serious, you should commit to debating your primary competitors so we can get to know you. If not, maybe you should think about leaving the field.

CHRIS MILLER, ROSWELL