Proposed laws seem intended to make perceptions equal reality
During my early years, I continually heard as a native Southern how backward and uneducated I was from the rest of the country. Our native accent was syrupy and slow, we had no “cultural” touchstones, our schools were abysmal racist pits devoid of learning opportunities and our largely rural environment deprived us of “worldly things.”
It took a lot of growing up to learn and understand that such perceptions were based on many untrue perceptions. I attended a public school system here in the South, then managed to attend and get degrees from Emory University and the Emory University School of Law, two of the finest schools in the nation. My wife has her Ph.D. and is a university professor. The snickers of my Northern friends were quieted.
The snickers have returned louder than ever. Thanks to the learned souls at the General Assembly, with the debate over House Bills 1084 - a ban on CRT and whatever that means - and 1178 - the parents’ “bill of rights” - the old perception is back as reality.
CLINT SITTON, ATLANTA
Georgia voters need to hear from primary candidates in debates
Dear David Perdue and Herschel Walker, rumor has it that you gentlemen are running for office here in Georgia. There are stories about your glitzy fundraisers and how much loot you have collected. You have even shown up at a county GOP meeting or two.
One of you wants to be governor and the other a senator for all of Georgia. You have the money part down pat, but you ignore Georgia voters. I think that I speak for all of us when I say that any governor or senator needs to spend most of their time in Georgia.
If you are serious, you should commit to debating your primary competitors so we can get to know you. If not, maybe you should think about leaving the field.
CHRIS MILLER, ROSWELL