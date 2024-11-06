Kudos to Raffensperger for efficient voting system

I voted early in my designated precinct and, despite a fairly large turnout, casting my ballot went like clockwork. The efficiency was remarkable, and my family was in and out in less than 20 minutes. I could not have felt any more secure in and trustworthy of the system counting my vote.

I will proudly admit I am a lifelong Democrat, but I also strongly believe in giving credit where credit is due. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is to be commended on the efficiency of the voting system in Georgia. As Georgians, we should all be proud and honored for the reliable voting process he has created in our state. Though I might not agree with his policies, what he has done in terms of voting in Georgia despite enormous unjustified pressure warrants a strong consideration from every Georgian to vote for him for whatever office he decides to run next. This voter certainly will. His actions are emblematic of a true profile in courage. Great job, Mr. Raffensperger. Keep up the good work!