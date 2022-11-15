NOWELL BRISCOE, ATLANTA

Make all political candidates prove competency

It’s that time of year when I start going crazy for my college basketball team. When I was in school, the players were expected to study and pass their tests.

We’re also in election season, heading into overtime with a U.S. Senate race runoff. It’s time for a radical idea: Anyone running for national or statewide office should be required to pass a standard competency test, demonstrating knowledge of civics and government, with an essay portion that candidates would take while referees watch and cameras record.

Fail the test and you’re off the ballot.

Too many candidates are group thinkers, celebrity loudmouths or party-line cut-and-pasters. Politics is not just another sport.

If it is, we all end up losers.

