DANA R. HERMANSON, MARIETTA

Lopsided Supreme Court is an election concern

I am an independent voter. One thing that weighs heavy on me is the Supreme Court. The two most likely justices to retire in the next four years are ultraconservatives Clarence Thomas and Samuel A. Alito Jr.

If Republicans are in office to replace them both with younger lifetime appointees, we could be looking at a lopsided court for decades. This court already has the lowest favorability rating in history among the public. We’ve already seen what this lopsided court is capable of. Imagine that multiplied by 30 more years.

We can take a big step in reversing that this November.

TIM DORECE, MARIETTA

Trusting Trump with economy makes no sense

Recent polls show more voters trust former President Donald Trump on the economy, but this makes no sense.

I get it that when people think prices are too high in the grocery store, they look for someone to blame. But look around, people. Gas prices are very low. Inflation has lowered to a very acceptable level. Wages are up, unemployment is still very low and the stock market is at an all-time high.

What would Trump do? Give another huge tax cut to the billionaires? Place tariffs on imported goods that would raise those prices for all families? Both policies would make inflation skyrocket, even without a world crisis or a disruption in the supply chain. Wake up. We know what kind of chaos surrounds Trump. Why would anybody want more of that?

THOMAS ANDERSON, DECATUR

Harris’ record suggests she isn’t a ‘moderate’

The adage “Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me” applies directly to the upcoming election. The Biden-Harris administration fooled us once. Now, Democrats are trying to fool us again. Anyone who thinks Vice President Kamala Harris is going to be a “moderate,” given her record as a vice president, senator or California politician, should be bidding on a bridge in New York.

Voters deserve the government they elect. Examples are Chicago, California and New York, but also Georgia, Florida and Texas. If we, as voters, want a country like the former, vote for a Democrat. If we want a country like the latter, vote Republican.

JOHN MCNAMEE, ALPHARETTA

Anti-abortion is sexual discrimination

With all the talk about abortion, I tried to think of how many medical health care procedures the government has denied me over my many years.

I thought long and hard and could not think of one time in my life when the government intervened in my health care decisions. Is it because I’m a man? If so, why shouldn’t women have the same rights to make their health care decisions as men?

To me, it’s blatant sexual discrimination — a real stone-age mentality.

D.C. VARN, ATLANTA