However, discouraging workers from improving their wages, working conditions and on-the-job safety is a formula for destabilizing the workforce, where the only avenue to improve yourself is to quit one job and take another.

It reminds me of the South Carolina billboards that featured a pregnant man in a hard hat and the slogan, “We don’t have labor troubles.”

JIMMY RAYNOR, STOCKBRIDGE

Let businesses operate in their own best interest

The anti-union bill that Gov. Brian P. Kemp proposed to the legislature and has now been signed into law shows that Kemp prefers right-wing anti-unionism to letting businesses operate in their own best interest.

Georgia provides significant financial incentives for businesses to operate here. However, If such a business decides it is in its best interest to voluntarily recognize a union, this law would take away these subsidies. This is nothing short of extortion.

Kemp, in effect, is saying, “That’s a nice incentive you’ve got there. It would be a shame if anything happened to it.” Businesses will lose millions of dollars if they decide issues on unionism based on their best judgment rather than Kemp’s anti-union bias.

That is not how a pro-business state would operate.

LARRY AUERBACH, ATLANTA