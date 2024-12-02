If Trump is unsuccessful because of obstructionism, perhaps Democrats are sowing the seeds of their destruction in the 2026 midterm election and the presidential election in 2028.

ERNEST WADE, LOGANVILLE

Republicans sink to new low

It’s clear that many voted for President-elect Donald Trump because of issues related to the economy and immigration. But how many voted for him in order to enforce legal woes on those who worked in the Biden administration? We do not know. But, it seems from GOP speeches in the past few weeks that punishing Democrats in the Biden administration is the chief issue voters had. I doubt this.

Persecuting Democrats can only be considered vicious and un-American. It is distressing and awful to contemplate how low Republicans have fallen.

NORMAN RAVITCH, SAVANNAH

Don’t like the rules? Change them.

Todd Copilevitz wrote in his Nov. 24 Opinion column about his “leaving Trump’s (America)” that “When the rules are rigged, the boldest move is to stop playing.”

I disagree.

The boldest move is to unrig the rules.

RICK LEFEVRE, KENNESAW