Vice President Harris has a plan to reduce the costs of gasoline, food and housing. We need to stay the course and elect Kamala Harris as president. As a retired person on a fixed income, my future depends on it.

N.M. RIOS RIVERA, SUWANEE

Trump’s insults have become predictable

Here we go again. With a new female opponent, Trump drags out his old, tired playbook. What derogatory name will he pick this time? What racial or gender slur can he use? How can he distort facts or tell an outright lie about her record? It is getting tiresome to hear the same negative, ugly rhetoric we’ve been subjected to for many years.

Here is a man who was granted a second chance to choose a different path, one where he could inspire and unite our nation. Perhaps his flawed character and fear that he would turn off his base led him to go down this all too familiar path. He is like a one-trick pony, and we have now seen that trick so many times before that he looks pathetic as he scrambles for just one more insult. His behavior reinforces how unworthy he is to lead our nation.

SUSAN LAUTENBACHER, DUNWOODY