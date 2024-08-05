Let’s stick with Biden-Harris economic policies
Why is it so hard for Americans to believe the U.S. economy is recovering from the COVID pandemic faster than any other advanced economy worldwide? The latest economic report showed that in the second quarter, the American economy’s growth exceeded what many economists had anticipated. And yet, a Fox Business guest recently said, “That’s not happening.” Seriously? A growing economy, together with low unemployment, a downward trend in inflation and a rising stock market, prove the Biden-Harris Administration’s economic policies are working.
On the other hand, Trump’s proposed tariffs and other economic proposals in Project 2025 will undo the progress made, destroy our economy and lead to a depression. We cannot go back. It would be a disaster for all of us.
Vice President Harris has a plan to reduce the costs of gasoline, food and housing. We need to stay the course and elect Kamala Harris as president. As a retired person on a fixed income, my future depends on it.
N.M. RIOS RIVERA, SUWANEE
Trump’s insults have become predictable
Here we go again. With a new female opponent, Trump drags out his old, tired playbook. What derogatory name will he pick this time? What racial or gender slur can he use? How can he distort facts or tell an outright lie about her record? It is getting tiresome to hear the same negative, ugly rhetoric we’ve been subjected to for many years.
Here is a man who was granted a second chance to choose a different path, one where he could inspire and unite our nation. Perhaps his flawed character and fear that he would turn off his base led him to go down this all too familiar path. He is like a one-trick pony, and we have now seen that trick so many times before that he looks pathetic as he scrambles for just one more insult. His behavior reinforces how unworthy he is to lead our nation.
SUSAN LAUTENBACHER, DUNWOODY