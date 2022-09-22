TRICIA GRINDEL, WOODSTOCK

Now, even gullible adults confuse fantasy with authenticity

In the 1950s, “Superman” was a popular television show. As a marketing gimmick, Superman capes were sold to the public. A few naive kids attempted to “fly” like Superman. Voicing concern, actor George Reeves (as Superman) pleaded to have them taken off the market. He reminded children, “No one, but no one, can do the things Superman does. And that goes especially for flying!”

Today, it’s not a few naïve kids but thousands of ignorant and gullible adults who so often confuse fantasy with authenticity. “Reality” shows, essentially scripted fiction, are the current substitute for truth and genuineness.

Much of this might be attributed to weakness in education. Maybe we should be more concerned about the art of reading (reading for comprehension, reading for depth, reading for inspection) versus what the kids are reading. Maybe we should be concerned about something much deeper than inane and oft-repeated slogans.

J.M. SAULSON, PH.D., SNELLVILLE