Readers write

Opinion
Putin has cemented his place in history beside Hitler, Stalin

No matter what he does or says for the rest of his life, Vlad the Invader will be remembered only for his recent and continuing acts of wanton and terrific destruction of an innocent, peaceful nation.

Shakespeare said it best, “the evil that men do lives after them.” So it will be with Putin. He has cemented his place in history as surely as Hitler and Stalin, an unholy trinity if ever there was one and instantly negated any good things he may have done for Russia.

JOHN R. SIEGEL, ATLANTA

Putin’s playbook should sound familiar to Republican Party

We watch in horror the atrocities occurring in Ukraine and other parts of the world and wonder how this could happen in 2022.

How do dictatorial leaders like Putin rise to such power? Their playbook creates distrust in the press and media by claiming election fraud and disregarding the results if not in their favor. Further, they spread lies and propaganda, surround themselves with “yes” men, retaliate against those who disagree with them, and squelch protests, placing themselves above the law and disregarding civil and human rights.

Sound familiar?

This playbook is the same one used by the former president, embraced by most leaders in today’s Republican party, and accepted by those who support them. We are being led down a slippery slope to the demise of democracy we know it. I recognize this playbook because, fortunately, I was taught even the darkest sides of history. However, if you don’t believe me, ask those who came to this country to escape authoritarian and fascist regimes. They recognize the signs because they lived them. America beware! Wake from your trance, and don’t be fooled.

JOAN IMMERMAN, DUNWOODY

