We watch in horror the atrocities occurring in Ukraine and other parts of the world and wonder how this could happen in 2022.

How do dictatorial leaders like Putin rise to such power? Their playbook creates distrust in the press and media by claiming election fraud and disregarding the results if not in their favor. Further, they spread lies and propaganda, surround themselves with “yes” men, retaliate against those who disagree with them, and squelch protests, placing themselves above the law and disregarding civil and human rights.

Sound familiar?

This playbook is the same one used by the former president, embraced by most leaders in today’s Republican party, and accepted by those who support them. We are being led down a slippery slope to the demise of democracy we know it. I recognize this playbook because, fortunately, I was taught even the darkest sides of history. However, if you don’t believe me, ask those who came to this country to escape authoritarian and fascist regimes. They recognize the signs because they lived them. America beware! Wake from your trance, and don’t be fooled.

JOAN IMMERMAN, DUNWOODY