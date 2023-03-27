Opinion/Solutions: Groups share ways to help homeless

A city of Portland spokesperson said in a statement: “All people that the Street Services Coordination Center make contact with are offered an immediately-available shelter bed, a ride to that shelter with their belongings, complimentary storage for additional belongings and other services. We need places for unsheltered Portlanders to stay where they are provided safe shelter, sanitary services, mental health, substance abuse recovery services and access to other services while they wait for long-term housing.”

Other faith-based communities like Parkrose Community United Church of Christ in Northeast have facilitated a micro-village on their property to try and get people off the streets and into tiny homes. They’re run by We Shine, a local nonprofit, that’s low-barrier and houses about 12 people. It has received its fair share of backlash from the community, further proving how complicated it is to find a solution to this crisis.

“Everyone seems to be working so individually. There’s not the kind of coordination that would be necessary to advance change,” said Emmett Wheatfall, a Portland pastor.

“During some of the sweeps and cleanups they’re offered services, but we don’t know what happens after that,” added Schueler.

Schueler fears not everyone is being offered help who needs it. Like Joshua, a homeless man in Old Town who suffers from mental health issues.

“I’ve been homeless for seven years. It’s not because of what I’ve wanted, it because of what’s happened to me,” he said.