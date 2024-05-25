Nikki Haley has said that Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee for president, is unfit for the office. She supports Ukraine and knows that if Trump is elected president again, support to Ukraine will end and so will NATO. Despite that, she still endorsed him.

I first drew a sketch of her hanging out with snails, centipedes, crawfish, insects and other of her fellow invertebrates, but I couldn’t make it work, so I thought some more and came up with an idea using the ax scene from “The Shining” and liked that better. I had fun drawing it. — Mike Luckovich