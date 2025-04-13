So what will Georgia lose if these cuts hold?

Start with history. The New Georgia Encyclopedia, a free authoritative digital resource used by teachers, students, journalists, researchers and everyday citizens alike, has been a trusted cornerstone of Georgia’s identity for over two decades. Defunding Georgia Humanities threatens its very existence.

Next, consider access. In 2026, the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street exhibition — scheduled to travel through rural communities across the state — was set to bring nationally curated stories to local audiences. That future is now uncertain.

Then, there’s education. Our National History Day Georgia program, run in partnership with LaGrange College, is a yearlong, immersive educational experience. In recent years, it has engaged tens of thousands of Georgians annually — students, teachers, parents and volunteers alike. This is not a single day of academic exercise. It’s a transformative process that trains teachers statewide; prepares students for college, career and citizenship; teaches critical thinking and research; and inspires self-confidence. As one educator wrote, “National History Day lights the fire of story in the hearts of students.” That fire is in danger of being extinguished.

The loss is also economic. Georgia’s Department of Economic Development has documented the profound fiscal impact of nonprofit arts and culture — $1.3 billion annually. Georgia Humanities brings federal dollars into local communities — and multiplies them through partnerships, philanthropic support, corporate sponsorships, and competitive grant writing. These investments fuel programming that deepens local engagement, strengthens educational outcomes and fosters statewide collaboration.

But beyond the numbers lies a deeper truth: the defunding of Georgia Humanities is a defunding of community, of belonging, of identity. It hollows out the spaces where we listen to one another, learn from the past and imagine a more connected future.

Culture is not ornamental — it is foundational. It is how we know who we are, where we’ve been and where we are going. The humanities are the civic backbone of a democratic society. Georgia Humanities doesn’t simply reflect the state’s culture — it helps build it, sustain it and share it.

To defund this work is to say that Georgia’s stories, voices and communities no longer matter.

We believe otherwise.

Credit: Dr. Mary McCartin Wearn/Photo by David and Jess Photography Credit: Dr. Mary McCartin Wearn/Photo by David and Jess Photography Mary McCartin Wearn is the president of Georgia Humanities.

Credit: Courtesy of Georgia Humanities. Credit: Courtesy of Georgia Humanities.