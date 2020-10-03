Opinion: Voter registration deadline’s at hand

Voting information and important dates
Monday: Deadline to register to vote in the November 3 election. To register online (requires a valid driver license or state ID card), or print a paper registration form to be mailed in, or to check your registration status, go to: https://registertovote.sos.ga.gov/GAOLVR/
Oct. 12: Advance in-person (Early) voting begins for the November General Election and Special Election. Check with your county’s election office for details about specific voting locations, dates and times.
Oct. 24: Mandatory Saturday voting takes place for the November 3 General Election and Special Election. Check with your county election office for location and time details.
Nov. 3: General Election Day for in-person voting.
Absentee Voting information
To-do now: Request an absentee ballot form. This can be done either by mail or electronically. Check with the Georgia Secretary of State’s office or your county’s election office for details.
To request an absentee ballot online: https://ballotrequest.sos.ga.gov/
Check your mail too: Multiple organizations have also already mailed paper absentee ballot request forms to many prospective Georgia voters in the weeks leading up to the Nov. 3 election. They can be completed by you, then returned by mail (allowing time for possible postal delivery delays) or electronically.
For general information on your voting status, go to: https://www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do
