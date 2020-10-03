Opinion: Voter registration deadline’s at hand

Absentee Voting information

To-do now: Request an absentee ballot form. This can be done either by mail or electronically. Check with the Georgia Secretary of State’s office or your county’s election office for details.

To request an absentee ballot online: https://ballotrequest.sos.ga.gov/

Check your mail too: Multiple organizations have also already mailed paper absentee ballot request forms to many prospective Georgia voters in the weeks leading up to the Nov. 3 election. They can be completed by you, then returned by mail (allowing time for possible postal delivery delays) or electronically.

For general information on your voting status, go to: https://www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do

Advertisements airing on TV, radio and social media encourage Georgia voters to cast their ballots by absentee or at in-person early voting locations.