Opinion: To the Coca-Cola Co., re: voting rights

Coca-Cola is one of the most influential and respected companies in the world. You have the ability to depoliticize voting rights in our democracy, affirming it as a given — something every American regardless of party affiliation, ZIP code, voting record, or beliefs holds dear.

The New Georgia Project Action Fund and Black Voters Matter have issued the following requests to Coca-Cola, which we strongly support:

1. Stop funding legislators who sponsor voter suppression bills,

2. Support voting rights efforts in other states, and,

3. Issue a strong public statement supporting H.R. 1 (For the People Act) and H.R. 4 (Voting Rights Advancement Act)

Not only do we amplify these requests, but we also see an enormous opportunity for Coca-Cola to demonstrate national leadership on voting rights in its messaging as a company. If Coca-Cola were to use its media channels to affirm that voting is a sacred American freedom, we think it would have a huge impact in leading the narrative and depoliticizing the issue of voting rights.

In the last few months, at least 250 bills have been introduced in 43 states to limit access to voting.

Coca-Cola can make clear that as a company, it does not support legislation, lawmakers, or organizations who strive to limit voting rights and access across the country. By publicly supporting federal legislation to ensure people across the country have equal access to the polls, Coca-Cola can also champion a level playing field for candidates, parties, and ideas from all ideologies to compete from and be heard.

We see a unique opportunity to work together and embrace your efforts to fully step into your power.

Respectfully,

This letter is signed so far by more than 250 Coca-Cola scholars alumni from 39 states and 9 nations, representing every Coca-Cola Scholars class year between 1989 and 2020. Signers include a U.S. Congressman, a state representative and other leaders from the nonprofit, business, education, and governmental realms.