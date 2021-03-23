Opinion: Time to unite in the holy struggle against racism

While I hesitate in comparing anything to the horrors endured by victims of the Holocaust, on some level I could relate to the tales that I heard. Slaves were not viewed by their cruel masters as human beings. They were reduced to nameless commodities that could be worked, abused and discarded.

When I learned about South Carolina’s vibrant Geechee and Gullah people, who have succeeded in maintaining their unique traditions and practices despite displacement and mistreatment, I recalled the Jewish communities who, throughout the world and throughout the centuries, have held on tightly to their religious traditions and practices. Xenophobia has the ironic ability to strengthen people and push them closer together.

Also in Charleston, at the Mother Emanuel Church, I was extremely moved hearing about the community’s incredible resilience following the 2015 murder of nine people by a white supremacist. I was shocked to hear how the authorities treated this cold-blooded killer with compassion even though he had just committed such a heinous and unforgivable crime.

Despite their pain and mistreatment, church members did not hesitate in reaching out to the Jewish community in Pittsburgh three years later, following a similar hate crime in the Tree of Life Synagogue. That support and friendship really touched me. Working together, taking time to really understand each other, is the only way forward for all of us. As Dr. King once said: “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”

One of my goals as Israel’s ambassador is engage with all sectors of American society, but it is no accident that I began my journey with the African American community. I truly believe that God guides us to certain points in our lives and I know that both our people draw strength from the Bible whenever we face hard times. As I move forward in my role as a public servant, I know that I will now also draw strength from everything I learned during my trip to the South.

One of my final stops was at the Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church in Montgomery. Still alive with King’s enduring inspiration, I will close with a final quote from this great man:

“Let us all hope that the dark clouds of racial prejudice will soon pass away, and that in some not too distant tomorrow the radiant stars of love and brotherhood will shine over our great nation with all their scintillating beauty.”

Gilad Erdan is Israel’s Ambassador to the United States and to the United Nations. He previously served in the Israeli government in various ministerial positions for more than a decade, including in the security cabinet and in Israel’s Knesset.